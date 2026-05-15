Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,102 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,534 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,102 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.71% of BWX Technologies worth $111,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 15,744 shares of company stock worth $3,256,101 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

BWXT opened at $211.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $212.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.22 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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