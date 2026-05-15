Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 356,559 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 356,559 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.80% of Trimble worth $149,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $289,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trimble by 12,120.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,305 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $56,747,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 73.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 542,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Trimble stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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