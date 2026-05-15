Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 359,654 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 359,654 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $154,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $776.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $818.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $875.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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