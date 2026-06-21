Thryve Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Thryve Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,906 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Thryve Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $50,664,631,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $18,733,827,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 500.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 59,543,261 shares of the software giant's stock worth $30,840,432,000 after buying an additional 49,618,571 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 49,640.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,967,038 shares of the software giant's stock worth $14,905,904,000 after buying an additional 29,906,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 908.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 23,568,250 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $11,398,077,000 after buying an additional 21,231,333 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $379.40 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company's 50 day moving average price is $412.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total transaction of $1,812,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 27th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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