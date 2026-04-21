Ticino Wealth Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,571 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $311,000. United Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NIKE by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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NIKE Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's payout ratio is 108.61%.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $173,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 130,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.34.

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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