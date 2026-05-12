Ticino Wealth Purchases Shares of 11,142 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,142 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $222.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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