Ticino Wealth Purchases Shares of 6,705 FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,705 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $238.70 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average is $254.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $474.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. FactSet Research Systems's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $311.00 to $305.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here