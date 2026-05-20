TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $12.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,340 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after purchasing an additional 275,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $123,925,000 after purchasing an additional 186,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 5.5%

STRL stock opened at $728.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $893.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $525.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $572.00 to $889.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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