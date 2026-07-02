TKG Advisors LLC Acquires 3,719 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 10.6%

MU stock opened at $1,032.28 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $856.65 and its 200 day moving average is $544.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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