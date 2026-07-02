TKG Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after buying an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after acquiring an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,462,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 0.8%

RTX opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.47. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.96 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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