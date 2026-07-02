TKG Advisors LLC Sells 12,203 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.38.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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