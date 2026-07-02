TKG Advisors LLC Sells 16,021 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

TKG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.7%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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