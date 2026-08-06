TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,840 shares during the quarter. Amundi's holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro purchased 10,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 129,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 42,257 shares worth $7,946,068. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TKO. Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on TKO Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TKO reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.547 billion, up 18% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 23% to $650 million. Management also raised its 2026 outlook to $5.775–$5.825 billion of revenue and $2.275–$2.305 billion of adjusted EBITDA, signaling continued momentum. Q2 earnings call highlights

TKO reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.547 billion, up 18% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 23% to $650 million. Management also raised its 2026 outlook to $5.775–$5.825 billion of revenue and $2.275–$2.305 billion of adjusted EBITDA, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $235 and initiated or maintained a “Buy” rating, while BTIG reaffirmed its “Buy” rating with a $237 target. Analysts broadly rate TKO a “Moderate Buy.” Benzinga analyst actions Analyst consensus

Guggenheim raised its price target to $235 and initiated or maintained a “Buy” rating, while BTIG reaffirmed its “Buy” rating with a $237 target. Analysts broadly rate TKO a “Moderate Buy.” Positive Sentiment: TKO, Legends Global and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance announced upcoming UFC, WWE Royal Rumble and PBR events in Arizona, supporting future event-related revenue and brand exposure. Arizona event announcement

TKO, Legends Global and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance announced upcoming UFC, WWE Royal Rumble and PBR events in Arizona, supporting future event-related revenue and brand exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House as a promotional and strategic success despite its financial outcome, but the event’s economics remain a concern for investors.

Management characterized the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House as a promotional and strategic success despite its financial outcome, but the event’s economics remain a concern for investors. Negative Sentiment: TKO disclosed that UFC Freedom 250 lost approximately $30 million. The unexpected loss is likely weighing on sentiment because it highlights the potential cost of high-profile events, even as executives emphasized broader benefits. Freedom 250 loss report

TKO disclosed that UFC Freedom 250 lost approximately $30 million. The unexpected loss is likely weighing on sentiment because it highlights the potential cost of high-profile events, even as executives emphasized broader benefits. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.34, below the $1.41 analyst consensus, although revenue modestly exceeded expectations. The earnings shortfall adds pressure alongside the event-related loss.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TKO opened at $183.15 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%.TKO Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here