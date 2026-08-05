TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. TKO Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Stock Up 0.5%

TKO stock opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.63. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.29 and a 52 week high of $226.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.91%.

TKO Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 operating performance: Revenue rose 18.2% year over year to approximately $1.547 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $650 million, with the margin expanding to 42%. UFC and WWE content, including the high-profile UFC White House event, helped drive momentum. TKO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue rose 18.2% year over year to approximately $1.547 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $650 million, with the margin expanding to 42%. UFC and WWE content, including the high-profile UFC White House event, helped drive momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook supports investor confidence: Management increased its full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue expectations of about $5.8 billion, while highlighting strong momentum heading into the second half of the year. UFC, WWE parent TKO sees solid Q2, raises full-year guidance

Management increased its full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue expectations of about $5.8 billion, while highlighting strong momentum heading into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst endorsement: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $237 price target, implying approximately 28% upside from the referenced share price. BTIG Research rating report

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $237 price target, implying approximately 28% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: TKO’s revenue growth and adjusted profitability were strong, but reported net margin remained modest at 4.47%, and the company’s stock trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 69.

TKO’s revenue growth and adjusted profitability were strong, but reported net margin remained modest at 4.47%, and the company’s stock trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 69. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations: Quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share increased from $1.17 a year earlier but fell short of analysts’ estimates, with published consensus figures ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. The miss may limit upside despite the strong revenue result. TKO Group Q2 earnings metrics

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer bought 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,862,255.63. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and sold 42,257 shares valued at $7,946,068. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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