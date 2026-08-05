TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,814 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's holdings in TKO Group were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 338.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 4,722.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

More TKO Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 operating performance: Revenue rose 18.2% year over year to approximately $1.547 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $650 million, with the margin expanding to 42%. UFC and WWE content, including the high-profile UFC White House event, helped drive momentum. TKO Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue rose 18.2% year over year to approximately $1.547 billion, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to $650 million, with the margin expanding to 42%. UFC and WWE content, including the high-profile UFC White House event, helped drive momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook supports investor confidence: Management increased its full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue expectations of about $5.8 billion, while highlighting strong momentum heading into the second half of the year. UFC, WWE parent TKO sees solid Q2, raises full-year guidance

Management increased its full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue expectations of about $5.8 billion, while highlighting strong momentum heading into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst endorsement: BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $237 price target, implying approximately 28% upside from the referenced share price. BTIG Research rating report

BTIG Research reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a $237 price target, implying approximately 28% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: TKO’s revenue growth and adjusted profitability were strong, but reported net margin remained modest at 4.47%, and the company’s stock trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 69.

TKO’s revenue growth and adjusted profitability were strong, but reported net margin remained modest at 4.47%, and the company’s stock trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 69. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations: Quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share increased from $1.17 a year earlier but fell short of analysts’ estimates, with published consensus figures ranging from $1.41 to $1.63. The miss may limit upside despite the strong revenue result. TKO Group Q2 earnings metrics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,897.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,625,093.95. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 12,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $2,354,067.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,862,255.63. This represents a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and have sold 42,257 shares worth $7,946,068. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average is $197.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.91%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here