Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,250 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 33,703 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,541 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,776 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,399 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,113 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.2%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.19. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $168.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus set a $170.00 target price on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

See Also

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