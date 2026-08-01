Toro Company (The) $TTC Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Toro were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company's stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toro by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the company's stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 55,206 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Toro by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 25,896 shares of the company's stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company's stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $614,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,532.94. The trade was a 35.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $455,046.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,244,147.27. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,934 shares of company stock worth $1,204,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.68. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's payout ratio is 44.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

About Toro

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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