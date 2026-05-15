Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,420 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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