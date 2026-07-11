Torray Investment Partners LLC Sells 35,548 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,478 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 35,548 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,826,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $169,657,000 after buying an additional 640,824 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 77.3% in the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,222,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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