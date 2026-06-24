Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $320.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,406.72 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $349.99.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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