Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $462.80 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $465.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $406.96 and its 200-day moving average is $358.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $75,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $248,737. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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