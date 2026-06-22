Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $434.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $439.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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