TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,750 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Walmart makes up about 15.8% of TradeLink Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 91,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $134.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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