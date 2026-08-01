Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 856,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $992,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,227 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,257.90 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,620.58. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,269.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,266.41.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,135,464 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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