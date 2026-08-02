TransUnion $TRU Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,450 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,636 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.51% of TransUnion worth $67,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 14.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,695,013.76. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,440. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $97.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. TransUnion's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here