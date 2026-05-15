TransUnion $TRU Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.94% of TransUnion worth $323,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Mizuho began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $100.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $359,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,093,262.23. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,839 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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