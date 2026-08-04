TransUnion $TRU Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,909 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,952,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,136,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $783,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,003 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $585,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,932,203 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $422,936,000 after buying an additional 323,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $323,185,000 after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,997,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,860,470. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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