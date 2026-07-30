Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,102 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.22% of Travel + Leisure worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNL. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,612,657 shares of the company's stock worth $113,741,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 199,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 33,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $2,552,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,040. This trade represents a 95.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $37,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,691.48. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travel + Leisure from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.90.

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Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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