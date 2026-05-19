Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 892.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Argus raised IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $208.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average of $191.39. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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