Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 31,277 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $45,717,262.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,689,637.42. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $1,174,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 128,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,046,027.48. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,546 shares of company stock valued at $211,225,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $244.26 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 165.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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