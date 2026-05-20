Tredje AP fonden Has $16.08 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 200.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $523,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,993,955.90. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.30 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $312.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.19 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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