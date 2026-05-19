Tredje AP fonden Has $19.51 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Equinix were worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.69, for a total transaction of $563,962.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,479.92. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,264 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $1,062.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,028.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here