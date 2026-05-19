Tredje AP fonden Has $22.92 Million Stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,759 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 46,695 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.13% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of DKS stock opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.03 and a 12-month high of $237.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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