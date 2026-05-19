Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,975 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 77,598 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.28% of Jacobs Solutions worth $43,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company's stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.68 and a 1-year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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