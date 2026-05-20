Tredje AP fonden Invests $12.28 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,466 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $222.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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