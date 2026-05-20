Tredje AP fonden Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.16.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Richard Troy Sharp sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $229,561.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,557.80. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,420,695.41. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock valued at $576,654,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.38 and a 1 year high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control.

Dell unveiled new AI infrastructure offerings, including Deskside Agentic AI, PowerStore Elite storage, PowerEdge 18th-gen servers, and PowerRack, all aimed at helping enterprises deploy AI faster with better security, lower latency, and data-sovereignty control. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook.

Multiple reports highlighted Dell’s growing AI momentum, including strong enterprise demand, a record AI backlog, and surging AI server orders, reinforcing the case that AI infrastructure is driving Dell’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth.

Analysts turned more constructive, with Evercore and Bank of America both raising price targets, signaling confidence that Dell’s AI server and data-center pipeline can keep supporting earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization.

Dell and OpenAI-related coverage suggested the company is becoming an on-prem channel for frontier models and enterprise AI tools, which adds to the AI story but is still early in monetization. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Dell’s stock may already be rich after its recent run, and there are lingering concerns that supply constraints and lofty valuation could limit near-term upside.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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