Tredje AP fonden Purchases New Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock worth $224,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,533 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company's stock worth $225,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6,414.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,785 shares of the company's stock worth $99,297,000 after acquiring an additional 946,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.28. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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