Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 90,000 Wayfair Inc. $W

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.07% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

Get Wayfair alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 113,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $8,823,243.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 435,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,729,382.26. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 436,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,806,430. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 703,785 shares of company stock valued at $54,004,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 price target on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wayfair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here