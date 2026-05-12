Trek Financial LLC Acquires 22,166 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $296.05 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day moving average of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.94.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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