Trek Financial LLC Acquires 33,275 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 137.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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