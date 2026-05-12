Trek Financial LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 181.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.6% during the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $965.85 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $909.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $993.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Freedom Capital raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,296.00 to $1,058.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here