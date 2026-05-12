Trek Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,936 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 928,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,039,000 after purchasing an additional 439,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the period.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5%

SFM stock opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 426 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $33,449.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,293.40. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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