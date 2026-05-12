Trek Financial LLC Buys 24,223 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 1,840.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 930,912 shares in the last quarter. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 142.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,948,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,072.6% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,459,000 after acquiring an additional 504,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 50.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,141,000 after acquiring an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.53 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 111.30% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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