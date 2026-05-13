Trek Financial LLC Buys 5,721 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 322.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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