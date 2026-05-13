Trek Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Visa by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $862,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,059,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,954 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,091,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $326.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $311.08 and its 200-day moving average is $326.25.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa launched and expanded several new partnerships, including Visa Flexible Credential with Zilch and Thredd in the UK, and tap-based identity verification / Tap to Confirm tools with Fidelity Bank Bahamas and Keyno, underscoring continued innovation and adoption of Visa’s network. Article Title

Visa launched and expanded several new partnerships, including Visa Flexible Credential with Zilch and Thredd in the UK, and tap-based identity verification / Tap to Confirm tools with Fidelity Bank Bahamas and Keyno, underscoring continued innovation and adoption of Visa’s network. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s collaboration with FPT AI Factory and InFlow to launch an agent-native commerce platform adds another sign that the company is positioning itself for AI-driven purchasing and automated payments. Article Title

Visa’s collaboration with FPT AI Factory and InFlow to launch an agent-native commerce platform adds another sign that the company is positioning itself for AI-driven purchasing and automated payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and industry reports continue to frame digital payments as a long-term growth area, but these pieces are more about the broader sector than a direct new financial catalyst for Visa. Article Title

Market commentary and industry reports continue to frame digital payments as a long-term growth area, but these pieces are more about the broader sector than a direct new financial catalyst for Visa. Neutral Sentiment: News that Brazilian payments network Elo may pursue a U.S. IPO is a competitive development in payments, but it does not appear to be a near-term threat to Visa’s scale or network leadership. Article Title

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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