Trek Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5,092.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 1.2% of Trek Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $795.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $478.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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