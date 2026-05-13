Trek Financial LLC Purchases 13,041 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 510.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.86 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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