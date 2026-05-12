Trek Financial LLC Raises Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,086 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $329,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,235 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $301,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,687,000 after buying an additional 886,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 3.4%

XOM stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $619.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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