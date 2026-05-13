Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at about $18,601,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 136.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,038,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,072.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.00 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $945.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.84.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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