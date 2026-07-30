Tri Locum Partners LP Has $30.75 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Tri Locum Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 414,857 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 4.3% of Tri Locum Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 45,956,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,384,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,941 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,820,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813,522 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 37,404,106 shares of the company's stock worth $1,171,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,423 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,060,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

More Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innovative medicines delivered strong growth. Teva said its key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in second-quarter revenue. The company raised its 2026 outlook for all three key brands, supporting its strategy of shifting beyond lower-margin generics. Teva Delivers Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Teva said its key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion in second-quarter revenue. The company raised its 2026 outlook for all three key brands, supporting its strategy of shifting beyond lower-margin generics. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY momentum was particularly encouraging. U.S. sales of the long-acting schizophrenia treatment reached a record $77 million, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million-$290 million from $250 million-$280 million previously. UZEDY Record Q2 Net Sales and Outlook

U.S. sales of the long-acting schizophrenia treatment reached a record $77 million, up 43% year over year. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million-$290 million from $250 million-$280 million previously. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance exceeded expectations. Teva forecast 2026 revenue of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion, broadly aligned with the $16.7 billion consensus but described by investors as better than expected. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 from $42 and maintained an Overweight rating. Teva Stock Rises After Earnings

Teva forecast 2026 revenue of $16.5 billion-$16.9 billion, broadly aligned with the $16.7 billion consensus but described by investors as better than expected. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 from $42 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity reflected increased bullish interest. Traders purchased 23,688 call options, approximately 136% above typical daily call volume. This may amplify short-term momentum, but it is not a fundamental indicator of business performance.

Traders purchased 23,688 call options, approximately 136% above typical daily call volume. This may amplify short-term momentum, but it is not a fundamental indicator of business performance. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profitability fell short. Teva reported second-quarter EPS of $0.02, below the $0.08 consensus and down from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue of $4.14 billion exceeded estimates of $4.02 billion but declined roughly 1% year over year, primarily because of weaker generics revenue. Teva Quarterly Earnings Report

Teva reported second-quarter EPS of $0.02, below the $0.08 consensus and down from $0.66 a year earlier. Revenue of $4.14 billion exceeded estimates of $4.02 billion but declined roughly 1% year over year, primarily because of weaker generics revenue. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Teva projected 2026 EPS of $1.91-$2.11 versus the $2.17 consensus, creating a counterweight to the improved revenue outlook and strong branded-drug performance.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. The trade was a 64.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,673 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,369. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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